Lagos collapse: 'Everybody had to run for their lives'
Eyewitnesses describe their terror as a building containing a school collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria.
The building, which had been identified as "distressed" and listed for demolition, collapsed early morning of Wednesday.
There were frantic scenes at the site as rescuers and local men searched for survivors, and family members crowded the area in the hope of finding their loved ones alive.
13 Mar 2019
