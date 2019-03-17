The village where childbirth is banned

Media player
The village in Ghana where childbirth is banned
In the Ghanaian village of Mamfe Dove, pregnant women are not allowed to deliver in the village because it’s believed that it will offend the gods.
Some expectant mothers end up making last-minute journeys in excruciating pain to avoid breaking the tradition.
But some women are starting to challenge the practice and demand they be allowed to stay to have their babies.
Video journalists: Sulley Lansah and Thomas Naadi
17 Mar 2019
