'The saxophone is life to me'
Why the saxophone means the world to a 10-year-old musician

For Demilade Adepegba, playing the saxophone is an essential part of his life.

Find out how the 10-year-old juggles schools, exams and chasing his musical dreams.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by video journalist Foluke Ogunbayo.

  • 15 Mar 2019
