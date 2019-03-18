'In-line skating is my passion'

Media player
Senegal teen skating champion on passion for the sport
Sixteen-year-old Khalil Ndiaye is Senegal's top ranked junior in-line skater as well as being in the world's top 10.
The teen credits his talents and passion for the sport to his father, who is also a skater.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story produced by Arwa Barkallah for BBC What's New?
18 Mar 2019
