Accra's Instagram photographer on capturing life
Prince Gyasi: Instagram photographer on capturing Accra life

Prince Gyasi takes photos around Accra, the capital of Ghana, using only an iPhone.

He captures scenes of city life and uses colours for impact.

The photographer wants to use his work to inspire young people and encourage others to start shooting pictures.

Video journalist: Sulley Lansah.

  • 18 Mar 2019
