'In football, people do everything for you'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bonaventure Kalou: Former Ivory Coast football star on politics
Former Ivory Coast football star Bonaventure Kalou is the latest West African sportsman to make the transfer from sport to politics.
Kalou follows in the footsteps of Liberia’s President George Weah and former Liverpool star – and one-time Guinean Minister of Sport – Titi Camara.
The former Paris Saint Germain and Feyenoord footballer won the election for mayor of Vavoua, a town 470 km (290 miles) north of the main city of Abidjan, last October.
Video produced by Kimiya Shokoohi
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47586663/bonaventure-kalou-former-ivory-coast-football-star-on-politicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window