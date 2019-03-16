Meet the women behind #nowhitesaviors

Media player
No white saviours: Meet the women behind the campaign
Meet two members of the team behind the #nowhitesaviors social media campaign, which calls out perceived incidents of 'white saviourism'.
Olivia Alaso and Kelsey Nielsen are both qualified social-workers who became friends while working for an NGO in Uganda.
They told BBC Africa about their work and motivation.
Video Journalists: Rupert Waring, Patricia Oyella, Allan Atulinda
16 Mar 2019
