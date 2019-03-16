Meet the women behind #nowhitesaviors
Video

No white saviours: Meet the women behind the campaign

Meet two members of the team behind the #nowhitesaviors social media campaign, which calls out perceived incidents of 'white saviourism'.

Olivia Alaso and Kelsey Nielsen are both qualified social-workers who became friends while working for an NGO in Uganda.

They told BBC Africa about their work and motivation.

Video Journalists: Rupert Waring, Patricia Oyella, Allan Atulinda

  • 16 Mar 2019
