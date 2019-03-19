Media player
Survivors rescued from cyclone floods
Rescue teams are working to recover survivors from the floods caused by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.
The death toll in the country could be as high as 1,000, President Filipe Nyusi has said.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC) described the damage as "massive and horrifying".
A state of disaster has been declared in Zimbabwe where at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing.
19 Mar 2019
