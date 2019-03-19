Cyclone survivors rescued by land and air

Cyclone Idai: Survivors rescued by land and air
Rescue operations continue to recover survivors from the floods caused by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.

The country's President Filipe Nyusi has called it: "a humanitarian disaster of great proportion."

The region has been hit by widespread flooding and devastation affecting Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

