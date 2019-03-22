'How I talked my way into football'

Media player
Gael Bigirimana: Hibs and Burundi midfielder on how he talked his way into football
Gael Bigirimana plays for Burundi at international level, but his career in football started after he moved to the UK in 2004.
The midfielder first played at Coventry from the age of 11, and here he tells BBC Sport Africa his story of how a trip to the shops to buy milk kick-started his career.
Video produced by Isaac Fanin and Maisie Smith-Walters.
22 Mar 2019
