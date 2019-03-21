'It has become an inland sea'

Video

As Mozambique counts the cost of Cyclone Idai, the BBC's Africa editor Fergal Keane joined a helicopter flight over some of the worst-affected areas.

The pilot pointed towards the east across the expanse of brown water. "We are 15 miles from the sea," he said, "but it feels as if we are right over it." He was right. Below us, farmland that had been home to thousands of people had disappeared.

Charities say thousands of people are stranded by catastrophic flooding, clinging to roofs or stuck in trees.

About 300 people are confirmed dead in Mozambique and Zimbabwe, but the toll is expected to rise.