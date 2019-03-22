Media player
Kenyans angry over Turkana drought response
Kenyans have accused their government of ignoring drought victims in the north-western Turkana region.
However, the authorities say this figure is "normal" and that deaths being reported are not directly related to the drought.
Turkana is one of Kenya's poorest counties and is situated in the extreme north-west.
It is also one of the driest and least developed regions of the country.
22 Mar 2019
