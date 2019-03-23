The Ugandan choir who played the White House

Media player
Meet the world-famous Watoto Children's Choir
There are an estimated two million children in Uganda that have lost their parents to AIDS or to conflict.
The Watoto Children's Choir was set up as a way to help some of these children with their education and to give them somewhere to live at a complex in the capital Kampala.
They now perform traditional Ugandan songs and Christian pop music to audiences around the world.
BBC What's New? went and spoke to them at their show in London.
