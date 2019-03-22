'I'm crying blood for my missing children'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cyclone Idai: Zimbabwe's desperate search for the missing

Parts of southern Africa have been left devastated after Cyclone Idai swept through Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Hundreds of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands more affected.

Even though the cyclone hit Mozambique over a week ago, aid agencies are warning that the disaster is getting worse.

The BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports from Chimanimani in Eastern Zimbabwe, one of the worst affected areas.

  • 22 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'It has become an inland sea'