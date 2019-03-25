The aftermath of Cyclone Idai
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The aftermath of Cyclone Idai

BBC reporter Pumza Fihlani gives a glimpse of what the trail of destruction in Mozambique looks like.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Mar 2019