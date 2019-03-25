Why are Africa's fish disappearing?
Is China's fishing fleet taking all of West Africa's fish?

The BBC investigates illegal and unsustainable fishing off the west coast of Africa to find out how one of the most fertile ecosystems on earth has been pushed to the brink.

Correspondent: Paul Adams

Video Journalist: Charlotte Pamment

