Making YouTube work for African artists

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How African artists like Mr Eazi use YouTube to build an audience
With more than 400 hours of new content uploaded onto YouTube every minute, African artists are now going the extra mile to make sure they cash in on the world's largest on-demand music audience.
Mr Eazi is a successful singer, songwriter and entrepreneur who's music is a fusion of Nigerian and Ghanaian influences.
He spoke to BBC Africa's Emeline Nsingi Nkosi about the lack of copyright protection and industry infrastructure for artists on the continent, and how he uses YouTube to grow his audience and his brand.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47747395/how-african-artists-like-mr-eazi-use-youtube-to-build-an-audienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window