Making YouTube work for African artists

Video

With more than 400 hours of new content uploaded onto YouTube every minute, African artists are now going the extra mile to make sure they cash in on the world's largest on-demand music audience.

Mr Eazi is a successful singer, songwriter and entrepreneur who's music is a fusion of Nigerian and Ghanaian influences.

He spoke to BBC Africa's Emeline Nsingi Nkosi about the lack of copyright protection and industry infrastructure for artists on the continent, and how he uses YouTube to grow his audience and his brand.