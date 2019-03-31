Malawi's antibiotics crisis
Malawi's antibiotics crisis: Why the drugs don't work for some

Since the discovery of penicillin in 1928, antibiotics have revolutionised the way infections are treated.

But in recent years, more and more bacteria are developing resistance to the antibiotics we rely on.

In Malawi, where healthcare provision is stretched, hospital doctors say their work is becoming increasingly difficult.

