'Dancing makes students relate to me'
Ghanaian teacher Sackey Percy found fame on Instagram after a video of him dancing for his students went viral.

He says encouraging his students to dance breaks down the barriers and allows them to come to him with their problems.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Sulley Lansah.

Music: Omo Ada by Medikal

  • 01 Apr 2019
