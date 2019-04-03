'I'm a guardian of traditional African music'
Oumou Sangare was among stars honoured at the Aga Khan Music awards in Portugal.

The awards, held in Portugal this year, celebrate Muslim musical heritage.

Some of Africa's top artists, from Oumou Sangare to Ballake Sissoko were recognised for their work at the ceremony which was held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Video journalist: Dan Damon

