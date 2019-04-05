Forgiving my son's killer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Forgiving my son's killer

Twenty-five years ago Rwanda descended into mass murder on a scale that still shocks the world, Anne-Marie watched as her neighbour killed two of her children in the Rwandan genocide but has forgiven the man responsible.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Apr 2019