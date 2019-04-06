Meet the tyre sculptor of Lagos
Video

Nkochwa Ernest is a sculptor with a difference. He makes his artwork using old tyres he finds scattered around Lagos.

His artwork, which is driven by a desire to clean up Lagos, is gaining popularity in Nigeria.

But now he wants to take his rubbery creations around the world.

Video Journalist: Joshua Akinyemi

