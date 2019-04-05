Media player
Why I forgave my children's killer
Twenty-five years ago Rwanda descended into mass murder on a scale that still shocks the world.
Anne-Marie watched as her neighbour killed two of her children in the Rwandan genocide.
But she has forgiven the man responsible.
Rwanda has always been a tightly controlled society and under President Paul Kagame, the media is closely monitored.
Here's one moving story of survival and reconciliation.
Video producers: Jean-Paul Habyarimana, Ciru Muriuki and Didier Bikorimana for BBC Factfinder
