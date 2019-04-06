'No amount of beating will make us stop'

Video

Women in Sudan are at the forefront of demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir, who has ruled the nation since taking power in a military coup 30 years ago.

Dozens have been killed and thousands have been detained in protests which began after bread prices rose sharply earlier this year.

