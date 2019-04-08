Media player
Did Russia meddle in Magadascar's election?
A BBC investigation has revealed that at least six candidates were offered money by Russians in the lead up to last year’s presidential elections in Madagascar.
The presence of Russian political strategists with close ties to the Kremlin, posing as tourists with the alleged aim of helping to control the tightly fought race, has raised questions whether democracy in the former French colony has been fatally compromised.
Gaelle Borgia reports from Antananarivo.
08 Apr 2019
