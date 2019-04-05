Catching predators to protect Kenya's children

Video

A Kenyan police unit trained and part funded by the British authorities has begun the first ever operation in Africa to arrest people downloading and sharing obscene images of children.

The brand new cyber unit is the only one of its kind on the continent.

The officers, for the first time in Africa, are receiving cyber tips from the US National Centre for Missing and exploited Children about suspects accessing illegal images of children.

The team are receiving up to 100 such tips every day.