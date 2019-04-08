Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudan protesters protected by some soldiers
Elements of Sudan's military moved to protect demonstrators during deadly clashes in Khartoum between security forces and protesters, witnesses say.
Soldiers tried to chase away pick-up trucks firing tear gas, on the second night of a sit-in protest calling for President Omar al-Bashir to resign.
Protesters sought shelter in a navy facility, a witness said, as tension among the armed forces was laid bare.
08 Apr 2019
