Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Nubian queen' becomes Sudan protest symbol
Video of a woman leading chants in anti-government protests in the capital of Sudan, Khartoum, has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.
She has been dubbed "Kandaka", which means Nubian queen.
The protesters are calling for the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir who has been accused of human rights abuses and allowing political corruption.
Since protests began in December, 38 people have died, according to government officials. Human Rights Watch says the number is higher.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47873002/why-has-this-woman-become-symbolic-to-sudanese-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window