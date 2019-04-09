Media player
'I'm getting closer to my freedom'
Demonstrations are continuing in Algeria, despite the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika last week, because protesters want more radical change.
Police on Tuesday used water cannons to try and disperse the crowds.
09 Apr 2019
