Fasting for peace in Libya

A Libyan teenager has started a campaign which she hopes will encourage peace in the country.

Sajeda Shareif, 15, started fasting once a week and hopes her actions will send a message to those in power.

The country has faced violence, political instability and power struggles since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

  • 11 Apr 2019
