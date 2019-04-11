Media player
Sudan protesters march through Khartoum
Tens of thousands of people have been making their way to the main protest site in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.
Earlier the army deployed around the defence ministry and on main roads and bridges in Khartoum and state TV interrupted its programming.
It comes after months of protests against President Omar al-Bashir and his government.
11 Apr 2019
