Defence minister announces Bashir arrest

Sudan: Defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf says president Omar al-Bashir arrested
Sudan's president Omar al-Bashir has been removed from power and arrested, according to the country's defence minister.
Speaking on state TV, Awad Ibn Ouf declared a three-month state of emergency and said the army had decided to oversee a two-year transitional period followed by elections.
Protests against Mr Bashir, who has governed Sudan for nearly 30 years, have been under way for several months.
11 Apr 2019
