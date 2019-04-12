London's unlikely link with Sudan

Video

A pub in London has become a hotspot for Sudanese activists and protesters have a special chant for it.

Sudanese activists have been demonstrating in solidarity with people in Khartoum since December 2018.

Long-time President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown and arrested on Thursday after months of street protests.

But thousands of protesters have vowed to stay out on the streets in defiance of a curfew imposed by the country's new military council, which demonstrators say is part of the same regime.