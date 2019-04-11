Pope kisses feet of South Sudan leaders

Media player
Pope Francis kisses feet of rival South Sudan leaders
Pope Francis has kissed the feet of South Sudan's previously warring leaders during a two-day spiritual retreat at the Vatican.
"I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward," the 82-year-old pontiff said after he performed the rare gesture.
President Salva Kiir and his rival, the former rebel leader Riek Machar, clashed in 2013 leading to a civil war that left 400,000 people dead.
But they signed a peace agreement last year that brought the war to an end.
