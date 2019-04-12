Sudan women reject 'regime coup'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan women reject 'regime coup'

Footage shows women in the Sudanese capital Khartoum chanting against what they describe as a "regime coup" in Sudan.

They complain that the removal of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir has not led to a transfer of power to a civilian administration.

The military insists it does not want power and will oversee a transitional period followed by elections.

  • 12 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Sudan anti-Bashir protesters celebrate