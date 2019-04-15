Sudan protesters keep up pressure

Video

Protesters in Sudan continue to gather and march near the military headquarters in Khartoum, following the ousting of leader Omar al-Bashir last week.

Sudan's current military rulers have faced heavy pressure from protesters and Western governments to hand over their power to a new civilian government as the large-scale protest enters its 10th day.

Mr Bashir was toppled by the army last week after 30 years in power.

A military council has pledged elections in two-years time.