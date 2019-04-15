Sudan protesters keep up pressure
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan protesters keep up pressure

Protesters in Sudan continue to gather and march near the military headquarters in Khartoum, following the ousting of leader Omar al-Bashir last week.

Sudan's current military rulers have faced heavy pressure from protesters and Western governments to hand over their power to a new civilian government as the large-scale protest enters its 10th day.

Mr Bashir was toppled by the army last week after 30 years in power.

A military council has pledged elections in two-years time.

  • 15 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Sudan anti-Bashir protesters celebrate