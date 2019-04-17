‘No method to this madness' in Sudan

Video

A former adviser to deposed President Omar al-Bashir, Ghazi Salahuddin Atabani, has said that Sudanese society remains divided and while he is sympathetic to the younger generations, their protests show “inexperience”.

“I cannot predict what is going to happen tomorrow, all I know is the politics we are practising today and the last five days is unorthodox, is unconventional and therefore you cannot draw conclusions,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.

Mr Atabani is now the president of the opposition group Reform Now.

Months of protests in Sudan led to the ousting and arrest of the long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir last week. Mr Bashir has now been moved to Kobar maximum security prison.

