'How I became world's best teacher'

World's Best Teacher Peter Tabichi on how he reached the top
Kenyan Peter Tabichi, who has been teaching for 12 years, was recently named the best teacher in the world.
The science teacher and Franciscan friar at the Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School spoke to BBC Africa about what winning the Global Teacher Prize means to him, what might make him stand out from other teachers, and what he will do with the US $1 million prize money.
Video journalists: Gloria Achieng and Eugene Osidiana.
18 Apr 2019
