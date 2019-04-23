'We want people to celebrate our busking'

Media player
The RedFourth Chorus rocks Nairobi's streets with its songs
A Kenyan choir is on a mission to get more musicians performing in the capital.
The RedFourth Chorus takes to the streets of Nairobi each week to promote peace and education through its music.
The group wants Kenyan authorities to make it easier for artists to perform on the streets.
Journalist: Sharon Machira.
23 Apr 2019
