Naomi Campbell on racism, fashion and food
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Naomi Campbell hit by fashion racism in Asian country

The British supermodel says she was rejected from a recent campaign because of her "skin colour".

Naomi Campbell was speaking in Lagos, Nigeria, where she is attending the Arise Fashion week, an event that showcases diversity and the best fashion designers from across Africa.

She told the BBC's Mayeni Jones that she was baffled when her picture wasn't used, given her family 'genes'.

  • 19 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The street photographer setting the trends