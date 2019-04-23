Sudan's 'revolution of awareness'

Video

The head of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan has told the BBC he will not allow his troops to use force against protesters calling for a civilian government.

The comments from General Abdul Fatah al-Burhan come a day after the military ordered protesters to dismantle their barricades on roads leading to army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

Talks between protesters and the military have broken down.

The BBC’s Mohanad Hashim, who grew up in Sudan, has been spending time at the protest headquarters.

Video producer: Joe Inwood.