Africa pilots world's first malaria vaccine

Malaria: Africa pilots world's first vaccine in major trial
A major trial of the world's first malaria vaccine is under way in Africa - starting with Malawi, followed by Kenya and Ghana.
The disease which is spread by mosquitos kills more than 400,000 people every year, most of them young children.
Almost $1bn has gone into developing the vaccine over three decades.
Initial testing of RTS the world's first anti-malaria vaccine has indicated it reduces cases by about 40%.
25 Apr 2019
