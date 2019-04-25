Africa pilots world's first malaria vaccine
Malaria: Africa pilots world's first vaccine in major trial

A major trial of the world's first malaria vaccine is under way in Africa - starting with Malawi, followed by Kenya and Ghana.

The disease which is spread by mosquitos kills more than 400,000 people every year, most of them young children.

Almost $1bn has gone into developing the vaccine over three decades.

Initial testing of RTS the world's first anti-malaria vaccine has indicated it reduces cases by about 40%.

