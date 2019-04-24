'I could hear my children screaming'
South Africa floods: Father 'could hear children screaming'

Thamsanqa Dlamini lost eight family members when a mudslide hit his home.

Dozens of people have been killed after torrential rains and flooding hit the South African city of Durban and the wider KwaZulu-Natal province in recent days.

