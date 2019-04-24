'I could hear my children screaming'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa floods: Father 'could hear children screaming'
Thamsanqa Dlamini lost eight family members when a mudslide hit his home.
Dozens of people have been killed after torrential rains and flooding hit the South African city of Durban and the wider KwaZulu-Natal province in recent days.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-48046225/south-africa-floods-father-could-hear-children-screamingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window