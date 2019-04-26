How do you tackle age fraud in football?

Video

The final of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) takes place in Tanzania on Sunday, but how does the world of football ensure all the players are of the correct age?

Football's world governing body Fifa introduced MRI scans in 2009 which they say can identify whether player is under 17.

However critics argue the tests cannot be solely used to determine someone's age.

BBC Africa's Muthoni Muchiri took a look at the issue.