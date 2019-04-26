The families caught in a new war zone

Media player
Video
The refugee families caught up in a war zone in Libya
Mirgrants and refugees in Libya, who are attempting to travel to Europe, have found themselves caught in a new war zone.
Fierce fighting has flared near the Libyan capital, Tripoli, between pro-government forces and fighters from the east of the country.
The BBC's Orla Guerin spoke to those being held in detainee camps near the front line.
26 Apr 2019
