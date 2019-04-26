Cyclone Kenneth lashes northern Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth lashes northern Mozambique

The storm, which hit Mozambique late on Thursday, has been downgraded after winds weakened, but heavy rainfall is expected for days.

Mozambique is still recovering from Cyclone Idai, which killed more than 900 people across three countries in southern Africa in March.

