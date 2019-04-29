'Autism is not a curse, it's a blessing'

Video

Young people with autism were given the stage at Mr and Miss Autism Kenya 2019, an event in Nairobi to promote better understanding of the condition.

It’s a region where those on the autistic spectrum can still be shunned, neglected or even deemed the result of witchcraft.

BBC Africa's Anthony Irungu met Sarah Bosibori, the winner of this year's pageant, to find out what the title means to her.