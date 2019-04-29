Why don't young South Africans want to vote?
Rapping for change in South Africa

Nearly 27 million people are registered to vote in South Africa's elections on May 8 - that's less than half the country's total population.

Six million young eligible voters didn't even bother to register earlier this year.

So why are young people shunning the elections?

The BBC asked a few rappers in Johannesburg if they had a rhyme to answer that question.

