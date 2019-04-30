'My designs contain Braille messages'

Media player
'My fashion designs contain Braille messages'
Zimbabwean-born fashion designer Tapiwa Dingwiza incorporates Braille into her fashion designs.
She says she wants fashion to represents and celebrate blind people.
Her clothes contain personal and motivational Braille messages.
Video Journalist: Nyasha Michelle Nyatsambo
30 Apr 2019
