Cyclone 'wipes out' Mozambique villages

Cyclone Kenneth 'wipes out' Mozambique villages
Cyclone Kenneth has ‘entirely wiped out’ some villages in Mozambique, after making landfall on Thursday, according to a UN official.
One aid worker said it looked like areas had been ‘run over by a bulldozer’.
It comes just a month after Cyclone Idai killed 900 people across three countries, including Mozambique.
27 Apr 2019
